In celebration of the Woodward Dream Cruise, Ford has given the Mustang Mach-E an Ice White Edition Appearance Package, which is also available on the Mustang pony car.

Actually, it’s the first appearance package to be shared across the Mustang family on both Mustang Mach-E and Mustang coupe models, so for those who want to have both Mustangs in the garage, this is probably a good opportunity to get matching models. It’s also the first time in 28 years Ford is offering a white-on-white Mustang, and the first time ever for the coupe.

“Mustang has always had the power to attract attention on the road, but the new Mustang Ice White Edition could – just like the original ’93 Triple White Fox body feature Mustang – become one of the hot collectibles of future generations.” Jim Owens, Mustang brand marketing manager

Gallery: 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition

27 Photos

We’ll obviously focus on the Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition Appearance Package here, which is offered exclusively on the Premium trim level, so let’s see what's different compared to existing models.

As the photos reveal, it gets unique all-white styling features inside and out, starting with the Star White Metallic Tri-Coat paint applied to the bodywork, mirror caps, and pockets of the 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels. The pony badges are set off in matching Oxford White.

The interior matches the exterior, thanks to the seats, center console, and door-panel armrests finished in Light Space Gray. Other unique details include the Bright Silver hex-patterned instrument panel and Oxford White pony badge on the steering wheel.

If you like what you see, you’ll be able to place an order for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition starting this fall, with the vehicle scheduled to reach showrooms early next year. Ford did not share pricing information, but you should expect a premium over the regular Mustang Mach-E Premium that starts at $47,600 before the federal tax credit and other incentives.