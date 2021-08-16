According to an official press release out of Irvine, CA, Alpha Motor Corporation will show a prototype of its Wolf electric truck at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. You'll be able to get an up-close look at the all-electric beast beginning on August 24, 2021. Alpha Motor Corporation writes:

"WOLF is a simple work truck with a soul. It's built to perform everyday tasks and has a presence of a fun to drive adventure vehicle. We are excited for its public debut."

Alpha Motor first introduced the fully electric pickup truck on March 11, 2021. As expected, like all future electric pickup trucks, the Wolf has garnered plenty of attention and interest. Now it's a matter of proving its existence via a prototype, in addition to Alpha moving toward a plan that can prove successful future production and delivery of the Wolf.

According to the company, production is estimated to begin in the US in late 2023.

You can place an online reservation for the Wolf at no cost by clicking here. Pricing is expected to start as low as $36,000 for the Wolf truck, though there are multiple variants planned, with potential pricing estimated at up to $56,000 or more. You can see all variants with pricing estimates and specs on the reservation page.

Additional information and photos are also available on Alpha Motor Corporation's official website.

Finally, Alpha Motor, in cooperation with The Michael J. Fox Foundation, is raising money in support of Parkinson's disease research. There is currently no known cure for Parkinson's disease, but you can help the effort by supporting Team Fox via Move Humanity.