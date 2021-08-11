Xos Trucks announced that it has signed agreements with FedEx Ground operators, known also as Independent Service Providers (ISPs), to deliver 120 zero emission electric trucks.

The vehicles willo be deployed across 35 different FedEx Ground operators based in California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Texas, between Q4 2021 and 2022.

The EV startup is not only happy with this noticeable order, but also hints at the ongoing discussions regarding "additional vehicle deliveries in 2022 and 2023 to these customers, as well as additional FedEx Ground operators in these and other states."

Dakota Semler, Xos’ Co-Founder and CEO said:

“Working with FedEx Ground operators, who operate every day within FedEx’s global delivery and logistics network, both validates our business model and our innovative, cost-efficient, zero emission and operationally ready products, which are tailored for commercial fleets focusing on last-mile delivery. We are pleased to support the electrification of FedEx’s medium duty pickup-and-delivery fleet across several U.S. states as FedEx continues to advance sustainability efforts and work toward achieving carbon emissions goals across its global business. We are thrilled with our current FedEx Ground relationships and look forward to expanding them further among the 4,000 FedEx Ground operators who support the FedEx network.”

Xos Trucks specializes in Class 5 to Class 8 commercial electric vehicles. The company previously announced a plan of a business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation, which means that in the not-so-far future, it might be listed on NASDAQ.

In the video below, we can take a look at the durability testing of the Xos electric step van of the same type as in the FedEx fleet. About 4,000 miles of various tests are estimated to simulate real world driving conditions over 200,000 miles (320,000 km).