The most advanced electrified Mercedes-Benz S-Class to date has gone on sale in Europe badged as the S 580 e. The fourth generation of Mercedes-Benz’s hybrid drive system debuts in the new S-Class in both short and long wheelbase versions, with prices starting at €123,736 in Germany—the equivalent of $145,600.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine (M 256), an electric motor, and a 28-kWh battery. The thermal engine delivers 362 hp (270 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, while the permanently excited synchronous motor with internal rotor is good for 110 kW (148 hp) and 480 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque.

With a system output of 503 hp (375 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of system torque, the performance is obviously great. The S 580 e goes from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.2 seconds and on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). However, the plug-in hybrid’s party piece is the all-electric driving range of more than 100 kilometers (62 miles), as per the WLTP cycle.

That’s more than double compared with the previous model, and it means the S 580 e can operate in many cases without using its combustion engine at all. Furthermore, the top speed in EV mode is 140 km/h (87 mph), which means the luxury plug-in hybrid can even drive in all-electric mode on the highway.

Another change compared with the previous-generation S-Class PHEV is the lower position of the battery under the trunk floor, which brings practical advantages as the luggage compartment no longer has a step and offers a through-loading facility.

To charge the battery, an onboard 11 kW charger comes standard to handle three-phase charging from the AC grid, while a 60 kW DC charger is available for fast charging with direct current. Using the latter, a full charge can be achieved in around 30 minutes even with an empty battery.