Production and sales of the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV city vehicle in China glide at a level of around 30,000, as the production is reportedly constrained by semiconductor shortages.

In June, sales of this tiny EV amounted to 29,143 according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball, while the manufacturing capacity is up to 50,000 a month.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

Anyway, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is the top electric vehicle by volume in China, far ahead of normal-size cars. Tesla sold 16,515 Model 3 and 11,623 Model Y.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - June 2021

So far this year, retail sales of Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV are at about 158,000. We guess that the cumulative number is close to 290,000.

The SAIC-GM-Wuling total retail EV sales stand at 31,285 in June.

It's worth noting that the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV was the third best selling model last month, behind the two most popular cars in China - Nissan Sylphy (41,191) and Volkswagen Lavida (37,369). The fourth Toyota Corolla was right behind (28,996), while the Tesla Model 3 managed to be #10 (16,515).

Year-to-date, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is sixth (157,939), but there is still a chance to enter the top three (Nissan Sylphy - 250,921, Volkswagen Lavida - 217,783 and Toyota Corolla - 177,592).

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: