Tesla's new Full Self-Driving Beta "mind of car" feature shows precisely what the vehicle is "seeing" as it helps the driver navigate roads. While this feature isn't necessary for the car to engage its advanced driver-assist systems, it helps drivers understand what the car sees (and doesn't see), as well as how it responds to what it's analyzing.

It didn't take long before Tesla owners realized that the animated renderings now show other cars' brake lights turning on and off. Heck, if the tech can see, render, and respond to traffic lights, there's no reason it shouldn't be able to do the same with a car's brake lights.

Tesla owner Eli Burton posted a brief clip on Twitter showing the brake lights on the Tesla's screen. Somewhat surprisingly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with some very interesting information. He said the system will soon detect "turn signals, hazards, ambulance/police lights, and even hand gestures."

Based on the comments, it seems the cars are not yet responding to the rendered brake lights, but that's coming in the future. If the car can capture, render, and respond to brake lights, it would only make sense to do the same for turn signals and any other lights it encounters. Musk also said the car will be able to "listen for" sirens and alarms.

While many folks are still very skeptical about Tesla's approach to semi-autonomous driving, this is all pretty fascinating. If you think about it, a car that can capture, see, and hear everything in its surroundings should be able to successfully respond to what it's observing. The more it "sees," the better, at least in theory.

It's important to note, Musk previously shared that this new "mind of car" feature is coming to all Tesla vehicles with the FSD computer. However, it seems that's once the public rollout of Version 9 happens. For now, FSD Beta V9 is only in the cars of beta testers.