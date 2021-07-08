SparkCharge and Urgently have partnered to increase the availability of roadside EV charging by utilizing SparkCharge's Roadie mobile DC fast-charging system.

The partnership combines the Roadie with Urgently’s Smart Mobility Assistance™ platform and brings on-demand mobile DC fast charging infrastructure to even more markets than currently available.

“We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles on a global scale to create a cleaner, healthier, safer, and more sustainable world,” said Josh Aviv, CEO, SparkCharge. “We are excited to welcome Urgently into our network and partner with them to deliver smart mobility assistance with on-demand charging.”

Urgently's members already have the benefit of a mobile service that offers towing, jump starts, tire change, lock-out service, and more. They can now add emergency roadside EV charging to the list.

SparkCharge recently held its 2nd annual SparkDay event in which we learned the company was launching a new service called ChargeUp. ChargeUp is a mobile concierge charging service that brings the charging station (the Roadie) to you at your home, workplace, or anywhere you need a charge. Plans start at only $25.00 per month and are an innovative charging solution, particularly for those that live in apartment buildings and cannot plug in at home.

“Mobile EV charging is among the innovative and vital services Urgently has identified to support our partners’ EV strategies and enhance the ownership experience for their customers,” said Chris Spanos, CEO and co-founder of Urgently. “We are excited to partner with SparkCharge to provide EV owners an enhanced sense of security that they will not be stranded without access to reliable on-demand charging assistance.”

The Roadie is a modular DC Fast charge system that can charge at a rate of up to 20 kW. That's good enough to add 10 to 12 miles of range to an EV in 15 minutes. The system is comprised of a charging unit and stackable battery modules, each with a usable capacity of 3.5 kWh.

Up to four battery modules with a total dispensable capacity of 14 kWh can be stacked up with the charger sitting on top providing up to 55 miles of range.

Sparkcharge currently has more than two hundred Roadie systems in use in 15 markets and this partnership with Urgently will help to bring roadside charging to many more EV owners.