Dan Markham of What's Inside? and What's Inside? Family is a hardcore Tesla fan, and he owns at least one – perhaps still two? – original Roadsters. Markham also owns a Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X. He also has a next-gen Roadster coming in the future, which he won the car via Tesla's Referral program.

He decided to get together with Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything) for a little Roadster versus Roadster top-speed battle. While the Roadster was never a fantastic car, and CEO Elon Musk has admitted this himself, it's definitely becoming a bit of a collector's car these days. This comes as no surprise since Tesla only produced some 2,500 copies.

When we write about the early Roadster, sometimes people are confused since they think the article is about the upcoming next-gen Roadster. The whole situation is a bit confusing. The new Roadster is really just a second-gen vehicle. However, even though Tesla only made a small number of first-gen Roadsters, there were actually four different versions of the car, and some folks even suggest that the original Roadster was "redesigned" during that time, which would make it a second-gen vehicle.

The original base Roadster and Roadster 1.5 launched in 2008. It could sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, and it had a top speed of 125 mph. Later, Tesla began producing and the Roadster 2.5 and 2.5 Sport. Each iteration had more horsepower than the previous version. Nonetheless, if you don't know a lot about the original Roadster, it can become a bit confusing when we're talking about used models.

At any rate, Dan owns a 2010 Roadster (#523). Zack's Roadster is a 2008 model (#136). Which one will win this top-speed battle? Our vote is on the newer model, but you never know what's going to happen.

Check out the video for all the interesting details, and to learn the results. Then, drop us a line in the comment section below.