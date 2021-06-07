Ever since Tesla revealed that it's switching to a "pure vision" system for its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta tech, people are curious about the overall impact. This makes perfect sense since they've spent time getting used to Tesla's advanced driver-assist systems, and now the technology is changing, hopefully for the better, but who knows exactly how and WHEN it will all work out?

For those unaware, Tesla is removing radar from all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in favor of cameras. In fact, reportedly all Model Y and Model 3 vehicles produced on or after April 27, 2021, no longer have radar. Elon Musk insists the vision-only approach is a much better way to handle advanced driver-assist systems and semiautonomous driving tech.

Of course, some hardcore Tesla fans and owners – many who vocally support Elon Musk's sometimes seemingly crazy plans – believe that the removal of radar is the best plan. However, most only believe that because Musk said it's true. Tesla and Musk have been hardcore proponents of radar for years.

On the flip side, there are people who think Tesla is just trying to cut corners and reduce costs, and the removal of radar could lead to many issues. Will the car still accelerate and brake smoothly in all weather situations? What about "seeing" the car in front of the car in front? Can you sense a difference related to features like lane departure avoidance and forward collision warning? What changes are coming to the car's visualizations on the touch screen?

DaxM owns a Tesla Model Y with no radar, which we shared with you recently. Now, he's taken to city streets to answer the above questions and more. He listed the following topics and timestamps:

0:00 Intro

2:39 Ultrasonic Sensors

2:59 Autopilot Good Stopping

4:16 Autopilot Abrupt Stopping

4:31 Seeing the car in front of the car in front

10:05 Lane Departure Avoidance

10:28 Forward Collision Warning

13:06 New Windshield Washer Nozzles

14:16 Auto High Beams

14:57 Conclusion

Check out the video and let us know your thoughts bout Tesla's new no radar approach. Is pure vision the way of the future? Do you have a Model 3 or Model Y without radar?