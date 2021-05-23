Fully Charged recently had a chance to take a closer look at the pre-production NIO ET7, which is the fourth model from NIO, scheduled for market launch in Q1 2022.

It's a large, luxury sedan with a very spacious interior, that might become the Chinese flagship electric car and a major contender to cars like Tesla Model S, Mercedes-Benz EQS or Lucid Air.

It will offer high performance, long-range (plus battery swapping capability), autonomous driving and tons of features.

One of the most interesting things is that aside from the initial 100 kWh battery version (and 70 kWh entry-level pack), the company intends to offer also a 150 kWh solid-state battery, before the end of 2022. Such a big battery is expected to translate into more than 1,000 km (620 miles) of NEDC range.

Fully Charged notes that legacy automakers should start worrying about this car:

"Could the new ET7 be NIO's most significant car? We sent Elliot along to an exclusive preview to see if their first super luxury electric saloon car lives up to the hype. Yes it's another big car from NIO, but it looks the business with a smooth, sleek and simple design. With an option for a whopping 150kWh battery that gives a range of over 600 miles, this Chinese sedan is poised to take on rivals including the Tesla Model S. Like the ES 8, the ET7 can use NIO's innovative battery swap system enabling a 0-100% charge in 3 minutes. It might not be coming until early 2022, but legacy automakers should start worrying now as this elegant and powerful car could prove incredibly popular."

Gallery: NIO ET7

41 Photos

NIO ET7 specs: