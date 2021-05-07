Audi’s CEO said EVs would eventually offer less range due to an improved charging infrastructure. In Markus Duesmann’s defense, he made a prediction. He may be right one day, but Autolist shows that is very unlikely. According to its survey, the most important factor for people to choose an electric car was and still is the range.

The results for 2021 point that range is the leading concern with 60.66 percent of the answers from 1,800 current car shoppers interviewed. Price is the second worry, with 49.72 percent. Charging infrastructure is the third one, with 42.76 percent. The interviewed car buyers could select more than one option, as the percentages show.

Autolist made the same questions to 1,567 people willing to get a new vehicle in 2019. The order of concerns was the same. What changed is the weight of each one. Range, price, and charging infrastructure had respectively 44, 43, and 38 percent, if we read its graphics right. Autolist says the numbers were 58, 44, and 43, but that’s not what the graphics on the 2019 article says. They may have to fix either the article or the graph.

For EVs to make sense for 70 percent of these buyers, they would have to be able to charge at home. That’s something Tom Voelk also repeats in his videos, and it makes perfect sense unless you own a Nio and can swap battery packs: the best place to wait for a car to recharge is at home.

With the need to offer the longest range possible for its buyers, it is natural that Tesla stands out of the competition. Curiously, people think about the brand mostly because of performance and handling (41.55 percent). The range comes in second place in their list of priorities, with 35.91 percent of answers.

The issue here is that the range informed by Tesla is not the range most tests manage to achieve. Edmunds made two tests to verify that, and the only vehicles that could not meet the informed range came from the American company. All competitors delivered more, even if their official EPA ranges are sometimes not that great. If only EVs had a reliable test method that allowed customers to compare them fairly, right?