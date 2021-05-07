Tesla was the largest electric car manufacturer in 2020, which directly translates to the level of consumption of key elements for batteries, like lithium (especially that Tesla's EV batteries are usually 50-100 kWh per pack).

According to the latest report from Adamas Intelligence, in 2020 Tesla deployed 18,700 tonnes of Lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) onto roads globally in the batteries of its newly sold passenger EVs.

The company estimates that it's more than the next four brands (BYD, VW, Renault and Audi) combined! Compared to automotive groups, Tesla is ahead of Volkswagen Group and BYD combined.

"In 2020, Tesla deployed 18,700 tonnes of LCE onto roads globally in the batteries of its newly sold passenger EVs, more than the next four EV makers (BYD, VW, Renault and Audi) combined..." "At the group level (rather than make), Tesla consumed more lithium than the next two groups combined, namely Volkswagen and BYD, respectively."

Tesla LCE usage (in EVs) by models:

Model 3: 67%

Model Y: 17%

Model S/X: 16%

By region it's:

Americas: 47%

Asia Pacific: 34%

Europe: 19%:

elsewhere: less than 1%

In terms of lithium origins, by Q3 2020 Tesla was using batteries produced solely from Lithium Hydroxide, but since Q4 a noticeable part (CATL's LFP batteries) is from Lithium Carbonate. Those are the two most common lithium forms used in battery production.