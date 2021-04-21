Tesla hasn't yet provided any official production and delivery guidance for 2021. It has given a basic idea of where it stands, but no hard numbers. Perhaps it will provide more information on the upcoming Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call, which is set for April 26, 2021, after the markets close.

Tesla already shocked people with its impressive Q1 2021 production and deliveries. The automaker broke records despite the fact that Q1 is typically a smaller volume quarter and the coronavirus pandemic is still upon us. Tesla also shut down its Fremont factory briefly during the quarter, and it didn't produce any Model S or Model X vehicles.

With ~184,000 vehicle deliveries in Q1, there's certainly potential for the company to produce and possibly deliver 1 million vehicles this year. Tesla has expansion in place at several of its locations, and two new factories opening later this year, one in Texas and one in Germany.

According to a recent report from Teslarati, based on information from Kelvin Yang on Twitter, supply orders suggest that Tesla does have a goal of producing 1 million cars this year. The tweet reads:

"Sysgration’s Bluetooth TPMS was 1m units in 2020 for Model Y. 2021 target 4m units."

The tweet also links to an article on a Chinese website named United News. You can open the article by following the link in the tweet, but you'll have to translate it unless you can read Chinese.

The report says Tesla has ramped up supply orders for the units for the Model 3 and Model Y. The supplier has received an order for 4 million units, which would be enough to produce about 1 million cars.

Teslarati also says Tesla's reported 1 million vehicle goal was also mentioned by the chairman of gear marker Hota in a newscast. He actually said that Tesla has a 2021 goal of 1 million cars produced and delivered, which is the same information that came from Sysgration.