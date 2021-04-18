The rally version of the all-electric pickup truck built by Lordstown Motors did not endure too long in the SCORE San Felipe 250 in San Felipe, Baja California, Mexico.

According to the reports, the vehicle retired after about 40 miles. That's just a fraction of the total distance of 280-miles. It means that the objective of simply completing the race was not reached.

The company hasn't revealed what caused the team to retire. It's quite interesting, because the brief official statement says that the the Endurance’s hub motors, battery pack and software performed "very well:'

What a ride we have had getting to the SCORE International San Felipe 250. The Endurance’s hub motors, battery pack and software performed very well today, and everything we did and experienced in Mexico has provided us with valuable insights into how the Endurance’s technology performed and responded to the demanding and treacherous conditions."

"We are stopping here and taking our incredible learnings back to Lordstown. Thank you to everyone at Lordstown Motors, our partners at Brenthel Industries and Elaphe Propulsion Technologies, and all of our champions - your hard work, dedication and passion for the Endurance is the reason we made it to Mexico, and the reason we’ll keep going as we continue into our Beta builds ahead of start of production in September. The lessons learned in the desert will become part of the Endurance’s DNA, and help us to meet the rigorous performance expectations and requirements of our customers."

