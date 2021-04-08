Farizon AD21 Defies the Tesla Semi Truck With Battery Swapping

The British journalist Greg Kable is used to breaking news, but he has done so a lot lately when it comes to Geely. After being the first to show images of the Zeekr 01 – a badge-engineered Lynk & Co Zero Concept – he presented the first images of the Farizon AD21, probably the main opponent to the future Tesla Semi. Competing in the same market segment, it will use swappable battery packs.

The images leaked from a supplier website and are surprisingly big. They present a futuristic styling that is said to give the AD21 class-leading aerodynamic properties. The less the truck resists airflow, the further it will be able to travel.

Despite having swappable battery packs, the AD21 would present a “considerable” range, according to what Kable was able to share. It is worth pointing out that the final name for the truck is yet to be disclosed. AD21 is its development codename.

The Farizon AD21 was designed in Europe but aims mostly at the Chinese market, where stricter laws on diesel trucks will soon make them illegal in many of the country’s megacities. Only electric trucks will manage to drive there, and the Farizon AD21 wants to be among them.

The battery swapping technology for the AD21 is something the Chinese government stimulates. Anyway, replacing massive battery packs will not be an easy task. If one of the main issues with the strategy is that it is cost-intensive for passenger vehicles, that tends to be even harder for trucks. It will be interesting to see how Geely plans to solve the matter.

According to Kable, Farizon plans to reveal the electric truck with swappable battery packs in mid-2021, which implies a premiere in about two months from now. The brand was presented in October 2016 as a pure electric commercial vehicle effort from Geely. Almost five years later, it may beat Tesla to reach the semi-truck market.