This short video caught on TeslaCam is a perfect example of how to be a terrible driver. Road rage can ultimately lead to the death of the drivers involved, as well as innocent drivers and pedestrians nearby. Some people quickly let their temper and ego take over, which can have the direst consequences.

As you can see from the video, a Tesla Model Y and a Ford Super Duty are engaging in a bit of road rage. It involves brake-checking, passing one another, and cutting one another off. We're sure some folks in our audience will be quick to lay blame on one driver or the other, but that's far from the point here.

Road rage is much like social media, except for the fact that aggressive driving is likely to get someone killed. When someone harasses you on social media, it's typically not wise to engage. Once you engage, defend yourself, or fight back, you're no also a part of the problem. Why stoop to their level and implicate yourself? The wise choice is to report the perpetrator, block them, and move on.

The same can be said about road rage. IT DOESN'T MATTER WHO STARTED IT. If someone is driving aggressively and clearly trying to get a rise out of you, don't engage. Don't let your ego take over. Call the police and watch as the other driver gets what they deserve. Otherwise, something very bad could happen, and you could end up being held responsible. A vehicle is like a loaded weapon that needs to be used with care and caution.

Fortunately, Tesla's built-in dashcam could work in your favor if you're a victim of road rage. This is especially true if it proves that you were harassed by another driver and you didn't engage. Sadly, some folks use dashcams to record how "cool" they are while they're putting people's lives at risk. They probably don't feel so "cool" when the police get ahold of the footage.

Check out the video above and then start a conversation in our comment section below.