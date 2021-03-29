Charging infrastructure is growing, but it takes a relatively long time to charge an EV, and there aren't always charging spots readily available. This is due in part to gas car owners ICE-ing, which apparently some think is a funny trick to pull on EV owners.

ICE-ing is a made-up term that applies to gas car owners parking in EV charging spots. Sometimes it's unintentional, but oftentimes that's not the case. The sad part here is there's not really a whole lot an electric car owner can do about it, aside from confronting the gas car owners, which is probably not the best idea. We'd hate to see an ICE-ing situation lead to violence, and if we did, it wouldn't be the first time.

In some parts of the world, the police will get involved if a gas car owner is parked for too long at a Tesla Supercharger (or, we assume, any other EV charger). Some areas have different measures in place and/or anti-ICE-ing rules, laws, devices, etc. We've linked a few articles about this at the bottom of the article.

At any rate, Tesla owner and video producer Arash Malek @MinimalDuck recently happened upon a gas car parking at a Tesla Supercharger. A Honda Odyssey was parked at the charger, with the charging cable shoved into its grille to make it look like it was actually charging. Malek confronted them about it, and they just ran off, leaving the car parked at the Supercharger.

Malek pointed out that there is a sign saying the ICE car could be towed if it was blocking the Supercharger. However, he also said there was no number to call. Unless a Tesla owner, or any EV owner, wants to push the issue with the gas car owner, which could cause an unnecessary confrontation, EV owners are often stuck when this situation arises.

Rules and laws related to blocking public charging stations vary widely by location. And, even where rules are supposedly strict, enforcement can be minimal. What's your personal take on this? Start a conversation in the comment section below.

Remember this Thanksgiving scene? An increase in ICE-ing will only make the situation worse at peak travel times.