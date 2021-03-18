It's no secret that the Biden Administration hopes to pass plenty of legislation to help with EV adoption. Now that the White House has flipped parties, and the Senate and House are also controlled by Democrats, it's high time to move forward with green-friendly initiatives. However, it's likely to be a very tough road forward.

As Teslarati recently reported, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is a big advocate for accelerating the transition to EVs. In fact, he wants to go so far as to add a proposal to President Biden's infrastructure bill. The Schumer plan would work to replace all gas cars in the U.S. with electric cars.

Keep in mind, Schumer has been suggesting this proposal for years. However, something like this would never pass with a Republican president and majority. Sadly, it may be considerably difficult to pass even with Democratic control, however, the chances of success are much more promising. Schumer told The Verge in an interview (via Teslarati):

“It’s a bold new plan designed to accelerate America’s transition to all electric vehicles on the road, to developing a charging infrastructure, and to grow American jobs through clean manufacturing. And the ultimate goal is to have every car manufactured in America be electric by 2030, and every car on the road be clean by 2040."

How exactly would this plan work?

Schumer says people who trade in a gas car for an electric vehicle would be eligible for a discount. More importantly, the incentive would be available at the point of sale, rather than some time later as a tax credit. A person familiar with the matter said these discounts would be larger than the current $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit.

Schumer also wants to offer incentives to automakers who opt in to phase out gas cars. These would include direct financial support and tax incentives for the installation of charging infrastructure, not only for automakers, but also for property owners and local governments.

There are still few details about the official plan, though Schumer did reveal that the estimated government cost is $454 billion over the next 10 years.