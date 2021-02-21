The average market share of new passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe more than tripled in 2020 to 11.4% (from less than 3.6% in 2019). There are two reasons for that - unprecedented increase of plug-in car sales, and decrease of conventional ICE car sales.

In this post we will compare plug-in market share in 29 countries - the European Union (with some exceptions), EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK, using available registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). Sales volumes can be found in the previous post.

The average for the European Union is 10.5% (compared to almost 3.0% a year ago). A few top countries highly inflated the average result. In 13 countries, share exceeded 10%.

New passenger car registrations in Q1-Q4:

BEVs (plus FCVs): 745,684 (up 107%) at 6.2% share

PHEV: 619,129 (up 210%) at 5.2% share

Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 1,364,813 (up 144%) at 11.4% share

The 5 top countries are:

Norway - 74.8%

Iceland - 45.0%

Sweden - 32.2%

Netherlands - 24.9%

Finland - 18.1%

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - Q1-Q4 2020

BEVs

In the case of all-electric cars, the average for the market is at 6.2% (up from 2.3% in 2019).

Only 3 countries noted double-digit BEV share with the unprecedented position of Norway (BEVs control more than half of the market), followed by Iceland and the Netherlands. In 2020, 12 countries ended above 5%.

The 5 top countries are:

Norway - 54.3%

Iceland - 25.2%

Netherlands - 20.4%

Sweden - 9.6%

Switzerland - 8.3%

Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe - Q1-Q4 2020

PHEVs

The average for plug-in hybrids is 5.2%, way up compared to just 1.3% in 2019. Four countries noted double-digit PHEV share. 10 countries ended above 5%.

The 5 top countries are:

Sweden - 22.6%

Norway - 20.4%

Iceland - 19.8%

Finland - 13.7%

Denmark - 9.2%

Passenger plug-in hybrid car registrations in Europe - Q1-Q4 2020

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available

*** all BEV charts include FCVs (negligible number)