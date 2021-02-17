After securing its first battery manufacturing facility, which will be built by Britishvolt for £2.6-billion in Northumberland, the United Kingdom is close to setting up the creation of another, this time in Coventry. It will be a collaborative effort by the Coventry city council and the local airport that plan to raise £2-billion in order to make it happen.

The UK government has made £500 million in funding available for such a project and the parties interested in creating the Coventry gigafactory will want to secure it. If the project does commence, it is expected to provide some 4,000 jobs and it is hoped that it will become operational by 2025.

And it would not only create these thousands of jobs, because it would also enable the creation of a supply chain that would add thousands more jobs. Officials say that even though the Coventry airport would close if this plant was created, the people who would lose their airport jobs, would still find employment either in the factory proper or within the supply chain.

According to Councillor George Duggins, leader of Coventry City Council,