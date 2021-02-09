Cupra is SEAT's performance offshoot and its first standalone model (that isn’t a rebadged SEAT) has now gained powerful plug-in hybrid variant that in the UK costs from £38,625; pricing for the lower-powered model has yet to be announced. The Cupra Formentor debuted in Europe late last year as a performance- and style-oriented alternative to the more mundane SEAT Ateca (which is itself available asa spruced up Cupra), but only with the range-topping ICE powertrain.

Gallery: Nuova Cupra Formentor

13 Photos

Now buyers can opt for two plug-in hybrid variants, one that mates a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine to an electric motor to produce 201 horsepower and 350 Nm (258 pound-feet) of torque and another with a more powerful version of the same engine that boosts the PHEV’s power to 242 horsepower. Both draw from the same 13 kWh battery pack that gives them a WLTP range of 32 - 34 miles (52 - 55 km).

Charging the battery takes around 3.5 hours at its peak charging rate of 3.6 kW. If you keep it charged, you can expect the Formentor PHEV to return up to 188.3 UK mpg (156.8 US mpg / 1.5 l/100km) and emit just 33 g/km CO2. Both versions of the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid are all-wheel drive, they have dual-clutch gearboxes and they come with sports suspension, as well as an electronic locking differential as standard.