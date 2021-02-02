The plant is expected to start production of Tesla Model Y later this year.

The construction of Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany has highly progressed over the past month and now looks really massive. Most of the smaller buildings were combined into a single, large building.

Today, Tesla's Elon Musk has shared a short video from the site, covered in snow.

As we know, this year the company intends to start production of the Tesla Model Y for European market. Those Model Y will be equipped with the all-new structural battery packs with in-house battery cells (4680 type).

 

The opening video and two images of Tesla Giga Berlin, as of January 30, 2021, come to us from the Tobias Lindh channel:

Tesla Giga Berlin - January 30, 2021 (source: Tobias Lindh)
Another great look at the site is provided by the_wolfpack_berlin:

And here is a video that shows the plant before the snowfall:

