The plant is expected to start production of Tesla Model Y later this year.
The construction of Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany has highly progressed over the past month and now looks really massive. Most of the smaller buildings were combined into a single, large building.
Today, Tesla's Elon Musk has shared a short video from the site, covered in snow.
As we know, this year the company intends to start production of the Tesla Model Y for European market. Those Model Y will be equipped with the all-new structural battery packs with in-house battery cells (4680 type).
The opening video and two images of Tesla Giga Berlin, as of January 30, 2021, come to us from the Tobias Lindh channel:
Another great look at the site is provided by the_wolfpack_berlin:
And here is a video that shows the plant before the snowfall:
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:
- located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
- to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
- will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
- expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
- expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
- expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)
- Tesla Model Y to utilize: 4680 battery cells, structural battery packs, mega castings (front and rear part of the car) and innovative paint process (Geico Taikisha)
