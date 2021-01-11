Check Out The Mercedes-Benz EQB Testing At Nürburgring Nordschleife

The video above is the perfect example of what an electric car future reserves for us: the only noise to be heard will be that of tires squealing – if the driver decides to move fast. Although that is not the goal of most drivers, Mercedes-Benz wants to make sure the EQB will have a brilliant performance if that is the case. What better way to ensure that than Nürburgring Nordschleife tests?

CarSpyMedia was able to film some units of the new electric SUV leaving Daimler’s test center and heading to the famous German race track. Make sure you watch the video with sound: the EQB makes the typical electric car sound when leaving the test premises, and all you hear at Nürburgring Nordschleife are its tires on curves.

At a certain point in the video, a combustion-engined car follows the EQB prototype. Having both cars there shows really well how differently an electric vehicle is, although some of them derive from vehicles produced with engines.

The EQB will be based on the GLB as much as the EQC derives from the GLC, and the EQA will seize the GLA structure. The first car designed to be electric from the German brand will probably be the EQS. Expect it to be the first Mercedes-Benz to present a frunk.

The EQB is said to have a range of 499 kilometers (310 miles), and it will be presented in 2021. If we are to consider the GLB’s dimensions to be close to the EQB’s, expect a car that is 4.63 meters (182.4 inches) long, 1.83 m wide (72.2 in), 1.66 m tall (65.3 in), and which presents a 2.83 m (111.4 in) wheelbase.

The EQB is part of the offensive of six new electric cars Daimler plans to unveil by 2022, which will join the EQC and the EQV. So far, we only know about four of these presentations: EQA, EQB, EQE, and EQS. If you have any idea of which are the two left, let us know.

Source: CarSpyMedia