Zap-Map conducted a survey of UK-based electric vehicle (EV) owners. While the results aren't surprising to EV fans, they need to be shared with the world to help promote EV adoption. According to the survey, fewer than 1 percent of EV drivers want to return to a gas-powered car. Moreover, Zap-Map's data suggests that over 90 percent of EV owners won't be replacing their EV with a gas car.

While there's a lot to be said about the validity of surveys, how they're conducted, where they're conducted, etc., we believe most EV owners across the globe will likely agree with this data. It seems very rare for electric car owners to get rid of their new prize and go back to gas, though it certainly does happen for various reasons.

Zap-Map's latest poll took place in November 2020, surveying over 2,000 electric car owners. The report reads:

With over 2,000 respondents, 91% said “no thanks” to replacing their EVs with a petrol or diesel vehicle; and in stark contrast less than 1% were hankering for a return to fossil fuels. 9% said they were not sure.

Interestingly, Zap-Map says most of the respondents were first-time EV owners. In fact, 73 percent said their current car was their first EV. Some 52 percent bought the electric vehicle within the last year. Owners of EVs had an overall satisfaction score of 91 out of 100 compared to 72 out of 100 for gas car owners.

Zap-Map also looked at which EVs had the highest satisfaction scores based on the survey results. It shared:

EV models which received the highest satisfaction scored included: the Volkswagen ID.3, Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid, and BMW 3 Series saloon (all 100%); Tesla Model 3 (96%); Kia e-Niro (96%); and the Hyundai KONA electric (94%). Nearly all the models, including popular ones such as the Renault Zoe (92%) and Nissan Leaf (90%), also achieved high levels of driver commitment.

In addition to the promising survey results, Zap-Map reminds us that this all comes during a time that the electric vehicle industry has grown rapidly. Despite the global pandemic, and most automakers struggling in a big way, 9.7% of all new car sales year-to-date had a plug. This is up from 3.2 percent in 2019 and 1.1% in 2015.

Visit Zap-Map for more details by following the link below. Then, let us know if you agree with its findings.