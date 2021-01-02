Tesla has just released its Q4 2020 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.

At 180,570 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla seems to have just about met expectations and actually set an all-time delivery record last quarter. The target numbers ranged from about 190,000 to 200,000, so Tesla came out a bit below those expectations, but still, the 180,570 is a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter for Tesla.

Here's the graphic showing the figures:

For Q4 2020, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 161,650. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit 18,920.

The production itself was 179,757 in total.

On the production front, Tesla says Model 3/Y production hit 163,660 for Q4, while Model S and X were at 16,097 combined.

The grand goal of delivering 500,000 Teslas in 2020 was almost met with the actual total coming in at 499,550. Meanwhile, production for the year blew past a half-million at 509,737.

Congrats to Tesla on achieving such outstanding record-setting results. Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla.

Tesla adds:

In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million vehicles, in line with our most recent guidance. In addition, Model Y production in Shanghai has begun, with deliveries expected to begin shortly.

And there's this disclaimer, which indicates the actual results may be a bit higher: