Seasons greetings... and Merry Christmas to all those in the Tesla community! Hopefully, you've been treated to some great gifts under the Christmas tree this morning.

Above: Christmas gifts packed neatly in the expansive trunk of the Tesla Model X (Image: Above: Christmas gifts packed neatly in the expansive trunk of the Tesla Model X (Image: EVANNEX , created by Casey Murphy)

Whether you received a nerdy Christmas sweater or a dorky dreidel (yeah, I got one) this holiday season, let's face it — what you really wanted was something for your Tesla. No matter what, you can enjoy some cool winter driving tips if you're driving electric over the holidays.

Naughty or nice, we know what you were really hoping for — a Cybertruck, now! Or, if you're already a Tesla owner, a software update beamed to you with full self-driving capabilities (at last). Or, even better — a new Supercharger station minutes from your house. But, no dice.

Above: As deliveries go into 'Plaid Mode' at the end of the fourth quarter, Elon Musk and Team Tesla handle the end-of-year holiday rush (Reddit: Above: As deliveries go into 'Plaid Mode' at the end of the fourth quarter, Elon Musk and Team Tesla handle the end-of-year holiday rush (Reddit: taure

Well ... there are some merry things you can do to treat your Tesla. For one, you can spoil it with a soapy car wash. Then, snap some holiday family photos with your Model S, 3, X, or Y afterward — it is a member of your family after all. Or, perhaps ... you can get a few fun accessories for it. Even better — head over to your local Tesla store (or tesla.com) before the end of the year and buy your loved one their own Tesla!

After all, a classic 1912 Christmas ad from the Electric Vehicle Association of America says that the "cost of an Electric is decidedly moderate when you consider its lasting, satisfactory service. Maintenance expense and cost of power is far lower than that for other types of cars. Before you buy any car – consider the Electric." Indeed, some things never change.

Above: Christmas ad from the 'Electric Vehicle Association of America' that ran in the American Journal of Surgery back in 1912 (Source: Above: Christmas ad from the 'Electric Vehicle Association of America' that ran in the American Journal of Surgery back in 1912 (Source: Plugin Sites

In any event, we wanted to send a message of peace and blessings to all those across the entire Tesla community worldwide. Thanks for your continuing support and we're so encouraged to see the Tesla family, worldwide, continue to grow. If the successful launch of the Model Y was any indicator, we're forecasting next year includes another watershed moment for Tesla with the game-changing Cybertruck.

Stay tuned, we're looking forward to providing ongoing daily updates on progress at Tesla, the EV industry, and the exciting transition to clean energy.