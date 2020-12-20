No more idling - the new set of three drone videos clearly shows that the construction work at the Nikola site in Coolidge, Arizona is underway.

It's not the gigafactory-level rush, but finally, we can see the first foundations, for the first buildings - nearly five months after the official groundbreaking on July 23, 2020.

Oneshot Creative's additional info:

NW corner is a storm basin where storm water will go when it rains. had to undercut building pad 3' and use on-site spoils as new fill.

Concrete foundation contractor working on L shaped assembly building

Battery building to the west.

Nikola Semi Factory Construction Site - December 17, 2020 (source: Oneshot Creative) Nikola Semi Factory Construction Site - December 17, 2020 (source: Oneshot Creative)

It will be interesting to see whether Nikola really will build the manufacturing plant for hydrogen fuel cells trucks and start the production. We will return to the Coolidge from time to time to check the progress.