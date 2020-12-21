BYD more than doubled its plug-in electric car sales in November to 25,553 (up 139% year-over-year), which is almost half of the total sales for the brand.

The results this year are still not as good as in the record year of 2018, but the Chinese manufacturer is gradually improving its position.

The most important thing is that more than 10,000 sales fall on the all-new BYD Han (BEV and PHEV), with BYD Blade Battery (LFP chemistry in cell-to-pack approach). In total, more than 20,000 Han were already produced.

Another important thing is the sales of the first 201 BYD D1 electric cars, envisioned for ride-hailing. Soon it might become one of the most popular BYD EVs.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – November 2020

BYD car sales breakdown

BEVs: 18,220 ( up 128% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 7,333 (up 174% year-over-year)

So far this year, BYD sold in China over 151,000 plug-in electric cars (down 31% year-over-year).

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

Qin BEV (Qin and Qin Pro) – 4,955 (43,795 YTD)

– 4,955 (43,795 YTD) Han BEV - 7,482 (19,766 YTD)

- 7,482 (19,766 YTD) Tang PHEV – 3,007 (17,757 YTD)

– 3,007 (17,757 YTD) e2 - 2,670 (17,320 YTD)

- 2,670 (17,320 YTD) Yuan BEV – 1,260 (15,012 YTD)

– 1,260 (15,012 YTD) Song BEV – 1064 (9,788 YTD)

– 1064 (9,788 YTD) Han PHEV - 2,623 (8,701 YTD)

- 2,623 (8,701 YTD) Song PHEV – 1136 (7,526 YTD)

– 1136 (7,526 YTD) Qin PHEV – 352 (4,410 YTD)

– 352 (4,410 YTD) e3 - 420 (2,563 YTD)

- 420 (2,563 YTD) Tang BEV - 0 (1,387 YTD)

- 0 (1,387 YTD) Song MAX PHEV - 215 (1,578 YTD)

- 215 (1,578 YTD) e1 - 168 (1,551 YTD)

- 168 (1,551 YTD) BYD D1 - 201 (201 YTD)

Besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered also 1,134 commercial electric vehicles (up 108% year-over-year), including 1,025 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales amounted to 26,690 (up 140% year-over-year) last month and 160,848 (down 26% year-over-year) so far this year.