At current growth rates, there will be more than 30 million electric vehicles (EVs) on U.S. roads within a decade, and that was projected before California and New Jersey called for a ban on gas car sales by 2035. So, the question is — where will they all charge?

Above: Tesla owners charging a Model S (Source: Above: Tesla owners charging a Model S (Source: EVmatch

There are a number of efforts underway to increase public charging, especially fast charging along major highway corridors by companies like Electrify America, EVgo, and Tesla. But if today is any guide, more than 80% of charging will continue to take place at home. That’s great news for homeowners since most “fueling” won’t require a trip to a gas station across town; instead, drivers can pull into their own garage and charge up overnight.

But what about the 40% of Americans who rent or live in multi-unit dwellings (MUD)? Most of these buildings were designed (and built) long before EVs started hitting the mainstream. As a result, they often lack adequate electrical infrastructure for EV charging, and many retrofitting options today are expensive for the owner’s or HOA’s budget. Meanwhile, as more and more tenants make the switch to electric cars, they're demanding EV charging options at their multi-unit dwelling.

EVmatch is attacking this issue head-on by providing affordable EV charging solutions for apartments and condos. The company looks at creative ways to combine networked charging stations with proprietary management software so that property owners can recoup electricity costs, add a new revenue stream, and attract tenants with a charging amenity.

Above: A look at EVMatch's charging solutions (Source: EVMatch)

Smart software with payment processing, booking, and group management features allow EV drivers to reserve a charger for a specific time period for easy sharing among tenants — all without requiring property management staff time. If site hosts want to earn more revenue, EVMatch's software allows them to offer public access at customizable times and prices.

Intriguing case studies of EV charging with multi-family customers are popping up all over the United States, from Vermont to California.

Here's one: as part of an ongoing charger deployment program with Burlington Electric Department, EVMatch has installed stations at 2-4-plexes, HOA properties, and a wide range of apartment buildings.

Above: Tesla Model Y charging at a Above: Tesla Model Y charging at a fourplex in Burlington that offers access to both tenants and the general public (Source: EVmatch

Other examples of properties in Burlington showcase a variety of access options from EVMatch. One HOA is only offering charging to its members, while a 20-unit apartment is offering 24/7 access to tenants and weekday access to the public. Cambrian Rise, a large apartment living community with sweeping views of Lake Champlain, will open six chargers to tenants and the general public later this year.

Another Vermont property at the base of a ski resort, Mount Snow, installed multiple chargers and offers access to condo residents and the general public 24/7, thanks to a partnership between Green Mountain Power and EVmatch. Skiers, tourists, and residents can easily book charging reservations in advance, offering convenience and peace of mind.

In addition, EVmatch has also partnered with Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) to install chargers at multi-family properties in the San Francisco Bay Area. Large 160-unit complexes and smaller 28-unit apartment buildings are some of the properties that have taken advantage of the program.

Above: Revere Apartments in Campbell and Park Plaza Apartments in Mountain View are offering restricted access to tenants only, but plan to open EV chargers up to the public later this year (Source: Above: Revere Apartments in Campbell and Park Plaza Apartments in Mountain View are offering restricted access to tenants only, but plan to open EV chargers up to the public later this year (Source: EVmatch

The Cannery, an affordable housing property in Gilroy, is installing shared chargers to help underserved communities make the switch to electric transportation, and Manzanita Apartments, a 28-unit property in Sunnyvale, plans to install up to six chargers for both tenant and public use.

A quick side note: if you happen to live in San Mateo County or Santa Clara County in California, you could be eligible for rebates of up to $6,000 per single-port charger! The rebate application opens December 16th and EVmatch can help you apply. Contact them here to get started.

In any event, all of these diverse examples showcase how multi-family properties are finding creative solutions to offer charging to EV owners on-site. With the help of companies like EVmatch, electric car ownership is getting easier for many of those who don't have easy charging access via a home garage. Efforts like these continue to help the EV community grow.