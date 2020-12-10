Volvo Buses currently offers two all-electric bus models - the standard 12m 7900 Electric and its 18m articulated version - both are produced in Wroclaw, Poland.

The production of Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated, which can take up to 150 passengers, was shown in the new video with a lot of details.

The chassis for the 7900 comes from Sweden, but the rest of the assembly, including installation of electric powertrain (2x 200 kW plus a 2-speed transmission) and the battery (up to 396 kWh) takes place in Wroclaw. The plant has made hybrids since 2008.

"During the three weeks it takes to manufacture the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated, the bus passes 21 workstations on the main line and the hands of many more highly skilled operators."

"Volvo Buses production plant in Wroclaw opened in 1996 and has become an industrial center for European bus operations. The production area is 60,000 m2 and the factory produces complete city buses, intercity buses and coaches."

Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated specs:

