The 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid has a cool function that basically allows it to run as a generator, allowing you to charge various things using it. You can even lock the truck and walk away, and it will stay in Generator Mode and it will keep charging whatever you have plugged in.

The F-150’s on board charger is rated to supply current at up to 7.2 kW, theoretically making it feasible to charge something with a huge battery pack, like an electric vehicle. That’s exactly what the guys at TFL did and got some remarkable results.

No, obviously charging an electric car by running a ICE truck’s engine is not particularly clean, but it apparently works. One of the outlets even goes up to 240 V, so that seems like the natural choice to try to charge an EV from.

So, does it work? Well, they tried to charge a BMW i3 and in order to use the full 240 V output, they had to adapt an actual wall box as a mobile charger, but in the end the car began charging. And the rate of charge did reach the maximum that Ford says it can, but it didn’t cause any problems for the truck, and with its engine on and spinning at 1,000 rpm, it can theoretically charge an early BMW i3 in around 4 hours.

They also try charging a Tesla Model 3 in the same fashion and it worked just as well.