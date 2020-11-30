The flagship luxury saloon will be available from €47,700, but the plug-in hybrid starts at €54,000.
DS announced more details and prices for its all-new flagship luxury saloon DS 9, which will be available in entry-level conventional version and plug-in hybrid E-TENSE versions (225 hp RWD and 360 hp AWD).
The least expensive E-TENSE version starts in France at €54,000 ($65,000) - quite a bit more than for the Volkswagen Arteon eHybrid - but for the more powerful, all-wheel-drive version one would have to spend at least €65,500 ($78,363).
- DS 9 PERFORMANCE LINE + PureTech 225 Automatic: 47,700 Euros
- DS 9 RIVOLI + PureTech 225 Automatic: 51,700 Euros
- DS 9 PERFORMANCE LINE + E-TENSE 225: 54,000 Euros
- DS 9 RIVOLI + E-TENSE 225: 56,900 Euros
- DS 9 PERFORMANCE LINE + E-TENSE 4x4 360: 65,500 Euros
- DS 9 RIVOLI + E-TENSE 4x4 360 : 68,400 Euros
Interestingly, it will take almost a year until we will see DS 9 E-TENSE on the roads, as first deliveries are expected in September 2021.
The range of the DS 9 E-TENSE (RWD) is 48 km (30 miles) WLTP, using an 11.9 kWh battery.
Gallery: DS 9 E-TENSE
DS 9 E-TENSE specs:
- all-electric range of 40-50 km (25-31 miles) WLTP
225 hp (RWD) version: 48 km (30 miles) WLTP
- 11.9 kWh battery
- top speed in EV mode is 135 km/h (84 mph)
- system output of:
- 225 hp (RWD) - with PureTech turbocharged petrol engine, an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an electric motor (80kW/110hp and 320Nm)
- 250 hp (RWD) - to follow after the launch (in China right from the start)
- 360 hp and 520 Nm (AWD) - two electric motors (110 and 113 hp) and 200 hp ICE
- 7.4 kW on-board charger
- based on a new version of the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform 2)
- a length of 4.93 meters, width of 1.85 meters and large 690mm diameter wheels/tires
