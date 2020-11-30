DS announced more details and prices for its all-new flagship luxury saloon DS 9, which will be available in entry-level conventional version and plug-in hybrid E-TENSE versions (225 hp RWD and 360 hp AWD).

The least expensive E-TENSE version starts in France at €54,000 ($65,000) - quite a bit more than for the Volkswagen Arteon eHybrid - but for the more powerful, all-wheel-drive version one would have to spend at least €65,500 ($78,363).

DS 9 PERFORMANCE LINE + PureTech 225 Automatic: 47,700 Euros

DS 9 RIVOLI + PureTech 225 Automatic: 51,700 Euros

DS 9 PERFORMANCE LINE + E-TENSE 225: 54,000 Euros

DS 9 RIVOLI + E-TENSE 225: 56,900 Euros

DS 9 PERFORMANCE LINE + E-TENSE 4x4 360: 65,500 Euros

DS 9 RIVOLI + E-TENSE 4x4 360 : 68,400 Euros

Interestingly, it will take almost a year until we will see DS 9 E-TENSE on the roads, as first deliveries are expected in September 2021.

The range of the DS 9 E-TENSE (RWD) is 48 km (30 miles) WLTP, using an 11.9 kWh battery.

DS 9 E-TENSE specs: