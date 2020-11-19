All over the world, sedans are giving in to SUVs apart from China. Customers there still love the most classic of car bodies, even if sales charts tell us that romance will eventually fade. Smart car manufacturers aware of China’s passion for EVs may take advantage of that to produce an efficient combination of both. Hyundai will unveil precisely that when the 2020 Auto Guangzhou opens its gates with a new electric sedan with Creta headlights.

If you have never heard about the Creta, it is a compact SUV Hyundai sells in developing countries. Build over the Elantra platform, it was a respected contender in all markets until Hyundai decided to give its second generation very unusual headlights. The ones used by the new electric sedan are very similar, as Autohome’s picture shows.

The car is yet to be revealed, but journalists with early access to the auto show managed to take pictures of the car, probably while the presentation was being rehearsed. Although we still do not know its name, Autohome managed to collect a considerable amount of technical details.

The new EV is 4.78 m (188.2 inches) long, 1.82 m (71.7 inches) wide, and 1.46 m (57.5 inches) tall, with a wheelbase of 2.77 m (109.1 inches). Those measures place it between the Elantra and the Sonata. In terms of power, it would deliver 183 hp, but we have no idea of its range or which wheels make it move: rear, front, or all of them.

Being a China-only vehicle, our curiosity will not have any practical implications for readers in any other markets. Regardless, it is interesting to follow what happens in that country regarding EVs: there is a big chance we will see derivatives or even components used by cars there end up in other vehicles.

Would you consider buying an electric version of the Elantra or the Sonata? In China, the answer would most certainly be yes – not only due to any sort of preference for the company but due to the major advantages EVs have in big cities there. You would not have to pay a fortune to get a license plate, for example.

Being a classic car body has nothing to do with how sedans present the lowest air resistance in the market. Anyway, these two attributes may help Hyundai achieve respectable sales numbers with the new electric sedan – whatever its name will be and even with Creta headlights.

Source: Autohome