For Volkswagen, like some other automakers, it's just the beginning of "out with the old and in with the new." After many years of touting its ID lineup of all-electric cars, VW has officially unveiled a few models and launched the first.

It's the ID.3 compact electric car, which is sadly not available in the States, but perhaps eventually the German automaker will reconsider that decision. The other is the ID.4, which is a small crossover SUV. At any rate, the ID.3 is much like the Volkswagen Golf in many ways, but very different in others.

Both the ID.3 and Golf are compact hatchbacks of similar shape and size, though the ID.3 makes much better use of the cabin space, giving it interior dimensions that are more in line with the larger VW Passat. However, while the Golf is powered by fossil fuels, the ID.3 is fully electric.

The Golf is a decent overall performer, even in its base configuration. Though, if you want a Golf that really shines, the GTI model is the way to go. Volkswagen has already made it clear that its ID.3 and ID.4 aren't designed to compete with the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in the performance department. Instead, they're focused more on comfort and practicality. Still, no matter which EV you choose, you'll enjoy the instant torque and smooth acceleration that comes from an all-electric powertrain.

This is clear right out of the gate in the video above. Getting an EV to get up and go is as simple as pushing the accelerator pedal. Meanwhile, the gas-powered GTI takes a minute to respond. As the race goes on, however, the GTI does a nice job of catching up. Check out the video for the near "photo finish." Then, leave us a comment below.