What is the best strategy to secure a place among the main electric car manufacturers? To make them desirable with high performance? Tesla already did that. Make as many as possible to bring prices down? Volkswagen is on that with the ID.3. Ford will follow a different path, according to Jim Farley. The automaker's CEO plans to bet in electric commercial vehicles.

Farley told Wards Auto that but did not get into details about why his company believes this is a different and more effective approach. Anyway, there are strong reasons for Ford to be hopeful with that strategy.

Commercial vehicles have a totally different customer from the ones that want passenger cars. Design, performance, and other criteria only matter if they can bring the cost per mile down. Electric vehicles do that naturally.

If the range is not an issue, they tend to break down much less than combustion-engined machines. Recharging them overnight is also much cheaper than filing up a gas or diesel tank. At the end of the month, companies with a fleet of electric vehicles will spend much less than they would with conventional ICE commercial vehicles.

Curiously, Farley also stated he wants to cut down on Ford’s warranty coverages. Costs with warranty repairs have doubled in recent years from $1 billion to $2 billion. The Ford CEO plans to bring them down with “craftsmanship,” stricter quality control, and “long-term durability.”

According to engineers, electric motors and liquid-cooled battery packs can outlive the car body by a big margin. This is one of the sales arguments for Ecotuned: convert your old pickup truck to electric and make it last for at least 12 more years.

Farley also reported that Ford would not try to place electric cars in luxurious segments. The company’s electric cars will range from $20,000 to $70,000 and include CUVs and CVs. In other words, the Mustang Mach-E and the upcoming Ford E-Transit will just get things started.

Whatever strategy Ford decides to follow, we hope it is successful. And it is definitely not a one-way road. As much as the company can make EVs more popular, they can help Ford achieve its goals of more profit and lower warranty costs.

Source: Wards Auto