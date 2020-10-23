Electrify America and Veloz today announced the launch of a new web-based online shopping tool to help electric car owners choose which home charging equipment best fits their needs.

The Home Charging Advisor is now live and ready to advise on Veloz’s EV shopping assistant website called Electric For All.

One of the most common questions we get here at InsideEVs is recommendations for home charging solutions, and this new effort by Electrify America should definitely help consumers figure that out. However, we'll continue to offer our reviews and recommendations. In fact, sometime in the next week, we'll be publishing our 2020 EV home charger buyers guide, so keep an eye out for that post.

The Home Charging Advisor requires you to fill in your zip code and it then includes EV charging equipment incentives in its recommendations. It also includes an estimate for the installation of the unit selected. While we don't think too many people will need advice on the installation since most of the popular EVSE today come in plug-in versions, the help sorting out what incentives you may qualify for is extremely helpful.

“A big part of our mission is to educate consumers about the ease, excitement and many benefits of owning an electric vehicle,” said Will Berry, corporate social responsibility manager of Electrify America. “This resource is a powerful tool that supports consumer choice for home charging solutions, and will make the purchasing process that much easier for those who choose to drive electric.”

In California, there are a variety of incentives available for home charging equipment, especially for low-income families. The process of researching what incentives you may qualify for can be daunting, but the Home Charging Advisor does all that for you and gives you an easy breakdown of what you may qualify for. The site also includes the Federal Alternative Fuel Infrastructure tax credit, which is available to all Americans.

“We aim to make electric car ownership and operation as smooth as the ride itself, and this new online tool takes the guesswork out of comparing home charging units,” said Veloz Executive Director Josh D. Boone. “Nowhere else can you find a simpler, more consumer-friendly, at-your-fingertips purchasing guide for home charging.”

The Home Charging Advisor allows consumers to compare Level 2 home chargers and sort them by features like cable length, charging speed, WiFi capability, and more. There are also links to purchase the equipment and apply for the applicable incentives.

We think this new effort by Veloz, and sponsored by Electrify America will indeed be helpful. There are so many charging products available today, and so many different incentives for them in California that most people are really confused when it comes time to make a buying decision.

EVs are a new frontier for most people, and the charging equipment is just another obstacle in their decision to buy a plug-in. Therefore, we're definitely on board with this effort to help reduce the confusion and make switching over to a plugin as simple as possible.

Check out the new Home Charging Advisor site and let us know what you think in the comment section below.