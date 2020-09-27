Activity at the Tesla Giga Austin (known also as Terafactory) in Texas is probably at its highest level so far, as the site expands rapidly.

Invaluable video reports from Terafactory Texas, Joe Tegtmeyer and Jeff Roberts channels reveals the huge flat area. Most recently, the first concrete has been poured.

The overall progress over the past two weeks is amazing, and even Elon Musk said that construction is faster than Giga Berlin.

Tesla Giga Austin - September 25, 2020 (source: Terafactory Texas) Tesla Giga Austin - September 25, 2020 (source: Terafactory Texas)

The main manufacturing facility of Tesla Giga Austin is expected to consist of three long buildings, but they will be covered by a single roof.

Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer) Tesla Giga Austin (source: Jeff Roberts)

Here are some more videos, including an especially detailed one by Joe Tegtmeyer:

Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas:

