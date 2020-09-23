Lordstown Motors has just released some photos showing off the interior of its all-electric pickup truck, the Endurance (see gallery below). We had previously shared computer renderings of the inside of the cabin, and while those images were pretty accurate, there's nothing like the real thing.

Like so many new vehicles, the screen is the main attraction here. We don't have any numbers regarding its size or resolution, but it certainly looks suited to its mission of being a work-a-day vehicle for mainly commercial customers. All the info one needs for driving is right behind the steering wheel. Meanwhile, infotainment is located in front of the center console, where driver or passenger can reach and the various features and settings there.

It's not a luxury interior – there is no rich Corinthian leather or stylistic baubles to enthuse about. There are, though, cupholders and a few knobs to adjust climate and other features. The gear selector appears to be a nice chunky dial placed forward on the armrest.

Gallery: Lordstown Endurance interior

4 Photos

Besides these interior shots, Lordstown also shared its current pre-order totals. When it originally launched this past June, only 14,000 had been spoken for. The company, however, may have stumbled across just the right segment to begin its automotive journey, since electric pickup trucks are the new black. Now, just three months later, that number has reached 40,000.

That 40,000 is nowhere near the 600,000 or so pre-orders for the Tesla Cybertruck, but we have to point out that the Cybertruck is a Tesla and, as such, draws upon the automaker's experience in the industry, whereas Lordstown is a new startup.

First customer deliveries of the Endurance are scheduled for January 2021. It features 4 in-wheel motors and has peak power of 440 kW. Pricing starts at just $52,500. You can pre-order an Endurance here.