Peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace Turo recently surveyed numerous Tesla hosts and guests with questions about the brand. For those unfamiliar with Turo, it's the world's largest car-sharing marketplace, and it's based out of San Francisco, California. Turo allows private vehicle owners to rent out their cars via an online and mobile interface. It tends to specialize in Tesla vehicles, but not by design or default.

Turo interviewed over 530 Tesla owners and those who rented a Tesla. The company was looking to get some data together ahead of the Silicon Valley automaker's upcoming Q3 2020 earnings report. The questions primarily revolved around people's experience and reasons for booking a Tesla, as well as the sharing experience.

The results are super-positive for Tesla, and the electric car industry is a whole. People who drive these cars often want to buy them. This makes Turo one of many indirect marketing schemes that Tesla benefits from over other automakers.

The most important takeaway from the survey, at least in our opinion, is that 80% of renters said they would consider replacing their main car with a Tesla. Moreover, 64% already have plans to buy a Tesla in the next year. Added to this, it's important to note that 56% of the people responding indicated that they actually used Turo to test drive cars that they're interested in buying. Other Turo guest survey data is as follows:

33% of respondents only book Teslas when they use Turo

64% of respondents booked a Tesla for a test drive

Guests ranked Tesla's vehicles in order of preference: Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y, Roadster

Host are those who share their personal Tesla vehicles for rent using Turo. Results from this portion of the survey are equally interesting. According to the data, 64% of these Tesla owners are planning to buy another Tesla in the next year, and 48% have reserved a Tesla Cybertruck. Hosts also confirmed that more than half of the people that booked their cars are using it for an extended test drive since they have plans to buy a Tesla. Other data is as follows:

79% said they share their Tesla on Turo to cover or offset the cost of the car and to earn extra income

32% of respondents are only interested in Tesla compared to other EVs.

37% are interested in up-and-coming EV companies like Rivian, Lucid, Nikola, etc

This may all be based on a small sample, and much of it may not come true. However, if even half of this is true of many peoples' opinions, it's huge for Tesla's future. Whether or not people even follow through with buying a Tesla in the next year doesn't really matter. The fact that most people are Turo to test drive cars they're interested in buying, and many decided to drive a Tesla and perhaps buy one, is fantastic for EV adoption. People who try a Tesla usually want to buy a Tesla.