Opel just opened the order books for its all-new passenger MPV called also a “lounge on wheels” - the Zafira-e Life, which in Germany will start from €53,800 ($63,600).

Because of the generous incentives, the effective price is actually much lower - €45,825 (under $54,200) - but still we would not consider it affordable, especially since the base battery is 50 kWh, not the 75 kWh.

We guess that as long as the incentives stay extraordinarily high, the prices will remain higher than expected because the manufacturers simply are taking advantage of them.

Starting prices depending on versions (with VAT, but before incentives, all 50 kWh):

Zafira-e Life S from €56,700

Zafira-e Life M: from €53,800

Zafira-e Life L: from €54,625

"Opel offers the Zafira-e Life in three lengths, each tailor-made to customer requirements and available with up to nine seats. The Opel Zafira-e Life “Small” (RRP including VAT in Germany from €56,700 for the very well-equipped trim level Edition) competes with compact vans but offers considerably more room and space for up to nine occupants – unrivalled in this class. It also features a narrow turning circle (only 11.3m), good handling and two sensor-controlled sliding doors that open electrically with a movement of the foot – unique in this market segment. Like the Zafira-e Life “L”, the Zafira-e Life “Medium” (RRP including VAT in Germany from €53,800 for trim level Selection) has a 35cm longer, 3.28m wheelbase and thus more legroom for the rear passengers, which makes it a competitor of midsize vans in the D market segment. Compared with the competition, the Opel also features a larger tailgate and easier access for loading/unloading. With a luggage capacity of around 4,500 litres, the Zafira-e Life “Large” (RRP including VAT in Germany from €54,625 for trim level Selection) is a rival for even bigger vans."

For comparison, the 100 kWh Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer starts at €53,990 (excl. VAT).

The first deliveries of the Zafira-e Life are scheduled for early 2021.

Opel Zafira-e Life / Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life passenger vans:

up to 230 km (143 miles) of WLTP range with 50 kWh battery (18 modules)



with battery (18 modules) up to 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range with 75 kWh battery (27 modules)



with battery (27 modules) three lengths, interior layout possibilities that can accommodate from 5 up to 9 people

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

front-wheel drive

100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor

on-board charger: single-phase 7.4 kW or three-phase 11 kW

DC fast charging (by 80% SOC) in about 30 minutes (50 kWh) or about 45 minutes (75 kWh) using 100 kW charger

battery warranty (70% capacity): eight-year/160,000 km (100,000 miles).

Built on the EMP2 modular platform

optional trailer hitch enables tow trailers with a maximum capacity of 1,000kg

