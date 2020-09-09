Nissan officially announced the production and delivery of the 500,000th Nissan LEAF, which happened earlier this month in Norway.

The jubilee LEAF was produced in Sunderland, UK, which already made more than 175,000 LEAFs since 2013. The Japanese flagship has been produced in 2010 in Japan and since 2012/2013 also in the U.S. Soon, the LEAF will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

When launched, LEAF was a breakthrough mainstream electric car, winning:

Car of the Year 2011 in Europe

World Car of the Year 2011

Car of the Year Japan in 2011 and 2012

The cumulative distance covered by the LEAFs is over 14.8 billion km (92 billion miles), according to Nissan estimations using available Carwings data.

In Europe, LEAF is available with two battery options:

40 kWh for up to 270 km (168 miles) of combined WLTP range

62 kWh for up to 385 km (239 miles) of combined WLTP range

Gallery: Nissan LEAF production in Sunderland, UK

6 Photos

The 500,000th LEAF owner, Maria Jansen, in Norway, said: