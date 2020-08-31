A quick look at the video reports from the Tesla Giga Austin (known also as Terafactory) in Texas, reveals a massive foundation area.

It's not yet known whether there will be a single big building, or multiple smaller and connected ones (probably more likely), but the whole thing will be huge.

It's great to see that work is progressing quickly and that the plot is big enough to handle multiple future projects as well.

Soon - probably in a matter of weeks, we might see the first building construction work, but first the foundations, including drilling, have to be done.

The production of the Tesla Cybertruck will start in 2021

By the way, Elon Musk said that he allows drone footage, which hopefully will stop security teams from intervening.

Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas - summary:

