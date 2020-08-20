Polestar intends to launch its first Polestar Space in the UK in Westfield London, the largest shopping centre in Europe, clearly to raise brand awareness and show the cars in person.

The official opening to the public is scheduled for October, probably when the first Polestar 2 will be delivered in the country. According to Polestar, the unique retail proposition combines innovative design, technology, location and a seamless and hassle-free customer journey.

"The Westfield Space is situated at the heart of where people go to shop and relax, for a seamless and hassle-free customer journey. Minimalist design and integrated digital interactivity ensure the product remains the focus. Non-commissioned Polestar Specialists are there to inform consumers about the brand and its products before moving to the brand’s website to order their car directly from the Swedish manufacturer."

The first Polestar Spaces were already opened in a few locations in Europe and China and the coverage will gradually expand.

The halo plug-in hybrid Polestar 1 will be displayed as well:

Polestar 1

The first Polestar 2s were already delivered in Sweden and China and hopefully, soon we will see volume deliveries in many other markets.

Gallery: 2021 Polestar 2: First Drive

39 Photos

Polestar 2 specs:

Range target (EPA): 275 miles (442 km)

470 km (292 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

Dimensions (L/H/W) 4.6m / 1.48m / 1.95m

Trunk capacity of 440 liter (front and back combined)

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh

A premium offering that is sure to be an excellent electric car. The Polestar 2 is the brand's first fully electric car and it's stunning.