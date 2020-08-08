YouTube channel 7zerex is packed with racing content, and it's all about gas guzzlers. However, the Tesla Model 3 made its way onto the channel by racing a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the quickest production pony ever built.

The Mustang GT500 is powered by a supercharged V8 engine that's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It cranks out 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque. It also features high-performance tires and a race-inspired chassis and suspension. The GT500 carries a starting price of about $74,000. It'll rocket you from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and tackle a quarter-mile run in under 11 seconds.

The all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Performance boasts a 3.2-second zero-to-60-mph time. It runs quarter miles in the low 11s. The Model 3 Performance starts at $54,990.

Based on the numbers on paper, these two cars seem very evenly matched, aside from the Mustang's 180 mph top speed to the Tesla's 162 mph. However, regardless of what's on paper, the results are unpredictable. There are many factors at work here, including but not limited to tires, track conditions, outside temperature, and the driver.

Check out the short video to see which car wins. You may be surprised by the results. Once you've watched, scroll down and leave us a comment.