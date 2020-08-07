Our friends over at All Electric Family are at it again. They've published another Tesla Model X towing test. However, for those of you who are not as committed or patient as this family, and don't plan on towing a camper for hundreds of miles, what about some flatbed towing?

Electric vehicles get a bad rep when it comes to towing, and rightfully so. They lost lots of range and it may be difficult to charge them. Moreover, no EV on our shores has a massive towing capacity yet.

If you're accustomed to towing with a gas-powered pickup truck or large SUV, you're aware that you're going to take a range hit, and, depending on the details, it could be a big one. However, these vehicles have big gas tanks, and gas stations are virtually everywhere. Not to mention the fact that you can pull right up to most gas pumps while towing a large camper or boat.

This is not to say that EVs are bad at towing. They're actually very good at the actual towing task. They have plenty of torque and lots of power. However, they're not rated to tow nearly as much as they're capable of, they bleed through range, and you'll likely have to unhook your trailer to charge. In addition, charging infrastructure can be few and far between in some areas, meaning range anxiety and/or rerouting your trip.

With all that said, most EVs may not be the best choice for you if you plan to travel around the country with a camper or boat, unless you have a lot of patience and time on your hands. However, strapping a flatbed trailer to your Tesla Model X for some daily work or deliveries seems practical. Heck, if you don't have to travel hundreds of miles, you can use the trailer throughout the day and then charge at home overnight.

Check out All Electric Family's Tesla Model X flatbed towing video to learn what they experienced and how it compares to towing their camper. Then, educate us with your insight in the comment section below.