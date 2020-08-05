ABB has received an order for more than 250 ultra-fast chargers from Japan’s e-Mobility Power Co., Inc, (eMP), which intends to modernize its nationwide network.

The interesting thing is that the eMP - as a joint venture between two of Japan’s biggest utility companies: Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) and Chubu Electric Power - did not select a Japanese supplier. We were accustomed to the fact hat basically all of the CHAdeMO chargers were supplied by various Japanese manufacturers.

"To encourage the adoption of EVs, eMP is working to reduce charging congestion and increase accessibility to charging stations, allowing users to charge their vehicles, anytime and anywhere. To modernize the EV charging infrastructure, eMP will replace obsolete chargers..."

Anyway, the ABB Terra 184 should highly improve the Japanese fast-charging network (mostly consisting of 20-60 kW units), as those are dual-head 180 kW chargers, which can simultaneously charge two cars at up to 90 kW each. Full power of up to 180 kW can be provided to a single car, depending on the connector (it's available for CCS, but we are not sure about CHAdeMO).

Installations at stores located on the roadside, along highways and other public places should start in Autumn 2020.

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for E-mobility Infrastructure Solutions, commented:

“TEPCO, eMP’s main shareholder led the development of the CHAdeMO charging standard which started the e-mobility revolution. We are therefore highly honored to have been selected by e-Mobility Power Co. as Japan works to transition to a new and sustainable mobility future.”

Shoko Yotsuyanagi, President of eMP, commented:

“We are very pleased to be working in partnership with ABB to introduce high power fast chargers that allow simultaneous charging of two vehicles and are controlled and maintained remotely through OCPP, an international standard protocol. It is a major step forward in achieving eMP's mission.”

According to a press release, Japan has about 250,000 plug-in electric cars, and 7,000 DC chargers (above 20 kW), as well as about 18,000 AC charging points (3-6 kW)