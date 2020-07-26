Workhorse announced that it has received an initial purchase order for 20 Workhorse C1000 all-electric delivery vehicles from Cincinnati-based, newly-launched trucking company, eTrucks.

The orders come just after closing the new $70 million financing deal and deliveries of the first units.

20 C1000 might not sound like a lot, but at least it's not another non-binding letter of intent. We guess that now Workhorse is racing against time to scale up production and sales before the big players join the game.

Workhorse C1000 Workhorse C-650

We don't know much about eTrucks, but it seems that the company intends to offer the EVs to fleets.

"eTrucks plans to function as a vehicle buyer and reseller and will be offering fleet funding programs and services tailored for different business needs. The company also aims to provide flexible financing options for its customers, including owned or leased programs. Its primary target market will be the small-to-medium sized business (SMB) fleet operators in the Ohio area with plans for regional and even national expansion in the near future."

Workhorse C-Series electric vans (C1000 and smaller C650) specs:

The current spec, attached above, is for a 70 kWh battery pack, although in the past the company said that there will be available versions from 35 kWh to 105 kWh:

C1000 specs:

range from 100 miles (160 km) to 150 miles (240 km)

battery pack from 35 kWh (two packs) to 105 kWh (six packs)

approximately 53 miles per gallon gasoline-equivalent (MPGe)

C650 specs:

range from 100 miles (160 km) to 150 miles (240 km)

battery pack from 35 kWh (two packs) to 70 kWh (four packs)

