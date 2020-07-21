The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ award is arguably the most exclusive and prestigious safety designation available today. It's not easy to earn, and it gets harder every year (as shown below).

Back in March, we reported that only 23 vehicles had received the honor, with the Tesla Model 3 being the only EV to earn the rating. Now, it has company in the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback.

The 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback joins the 2019 e-tron SUV as an esteemed recipient of the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ designation. The 2019 e-tron was the first-ever BEV to receive the IIHS' top honor, so it comes as little surprise that the new Sportback configuration follows suit.

Below we've included the IIHS' 2020 Top Safety Pick+ criteria for 2020, as well as 2019. As you can see, IIHS has made it more difficult to get the award, which is common with each new model year. To earn the 2020 award, good headlights are required. This is something that keeps many vehicles off the list. In addition, IIHS now includes vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations:

Vehicle-to-vehicle evaluations according to IIHS:

IIHS evaluates the stopping capabilities of vehicles equipped with autobrake in two tests at 12 and 25 mph on the Vehicle Research Center test track. In each, an engineer drives the vehicle straight toward a stationary target designed to simulate the back of a car

Vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations:

Pedestrian crash prevention capabilities are evaluated using dummies that move across or stand in the roadway. Tests are conducted in these three scenarios: i.e. Perpendicular adult, perpendicular child, and parallel adult. As in the vehicle-to-vehicle tests, a GPS system and sensors record data about the vehicle's speed and position, and an on-board camera captures any warnings from the system.

You can look at the whole report about how IIHS evaluates vehicles by clicking here. Then, click on the Press Release tab below for the official news from Audi. Scroll down and leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.