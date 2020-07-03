Despite the COVID-19 pandemic hitting France especially hard, Renault managed to double sales of ZOE models in the first half of the year, compared to 2019.

Some 17,650 ZOE were registered in the first six months of 2020 (up 98.8% year-over-year), which is about 12% of total Renault brand passenger car registrations (146,123 - down 34% year-over-year).

The ZOE was is also the 9th most popular model in the country so far this year.

"...ZOE, ninth in the PC market, is the undisputed leader in the electric vehicle market, with nearly 40% market share. Boosted by the revaluation of the ecological bonus, ZOE almost doubled its sales with 17,650 registrations (+98.8%) over the first half."

Such an outstanding result allowed it to capture 40% of the passenger EV market. In addition, 100,000 ZOE were already sold in its home market since 2012 (almost half of all in Europe).

The all-electric Renault Kangoo Z.E. is also doing fine, taking some 43% share in the light commercial EV market in France. Together with the commercial version of ZOE and Renault Master Z.E., Renault holds a nearly two-thirds share.

"Kangoo Z.E. is the undisputed leader in the electric LCV market with 43% market share. With the New ZOE commercial version, number two on the market, and Master Z.E., Renault's 100% electric LCVs account for nearly two-thirds of the market."

According to Renault, the new E-TECH Plug-in hybrid powertrain was very well received by customers in the new Captur model, but no numbers were provided.