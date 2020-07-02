NIO's electric cars are selling in China better than ever and in June the company set the second consecutive monthly record of 3,740 units (up 179% year-over-year).

The refreshed ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV) improved to a four-digit result for the first time since more than a year, while the smaller ES6 (5-seat SUV) is running close to its highest performance.

ES6: 2,476 (up 500% year-over-year)

(up 500% year-over-year) ES8: 1,264 (up 36% year-over-year)

(up 36% year-over-year) Total: 3,740 - new record (up 179% year-over-year)

With the upcoming EC6, scheduled for the second half of 2020, NIO should be able to further expand.

NIO sales in China – June 2020

So far this year NIO sold:

ES6: 11,711 (up 2,700%)

(up 2,700%) ES8: 2,458 (down 66% year-over-year)

(down 66% year-over-year) Total: 14,169 (up 87% year-over-year)

Cumulative sales reached 46,082.

William Bin Li, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of NIO said:

“In June, we achieved a historical high of monthly deliveries, contributing to our best quarterly performance. We appreciate the continuous support from our growing and loyal user community. We are proud of our team for their strong execution from production to delivery. We remain committed to offering the best premium smart electric vehicles and the best user experience to our users.”

Steven Feng, chief financial officer of NIO, added: